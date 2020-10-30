Sheriff’s office to allow evacuated residents brief visits to properties
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is working to allow evacuated residents a chance to visit their homes during two, two-hour visitation periods set for Saturday and Tuesday.
According to the Office of Emergency Management, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office has identified two time periods — 1-3 p.m. Saturday and 1-3 p.m. Tuesday — for property owners and residents to visit their properties.
Access to the evacuated areas will be granted only to those who have obtained proper credentials first. Also, first responders will check each vehicle for credentials and accompany them into the evacuated areas. After the visit, everyone must exit the area.
Credentials will be issued at the Disaster Assistance Center, at The Inn at SilverCreek in Granby. The center is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Face masks are required inside the facility, as COVID-19 protocols are in place.
Three areas still under evacuation will not be eligible for visitation.
They are Colorado Highway 125 past mile marker 5, Winding River Villas/County Road 4951 and 4954, and Sun Valley/County Road 491, which officials say are still unsafe for public entry.
For more, find the Grand County Office of Emergency Management on Facebook, call 970-725-3803 or go to gcemergency.com.
What you need to bring to obtain credentials at the Disaster Assistance Center at The Inn at SilverCreek in Granby:
To show proof of residency and/or ownership, residents will need to present one of the following forms of ID:
- Government issued photo ID with an address inside the affected area
- Copy of a current utility bill with name and address inside the affected area, plus a government issued photo ID
- Grand County Assessor record of property ownership in the affected area, plus a government issued photo ID
- Rental agreement/lease with your name and address in the affected area, plus a government issued photo ID
- If you do not have the above documentation, bring what you can to prove who you are and where you live/own property. We will work with you to meet the requirements to receive a credential card.
Cannot appear in person?
If you do not live nearby and have no plan to access your property during a time when evacuations are in place, you do not need to do anything. If you are traveling into the area, you can obtain credentials at the DAC at any time during operating hours.
Additional visitors
Insurance agents, contractors, family members may accompany you in the same vehicle during your scheduled visit of two hours. No additional vehicles may enter with you. No trailers or oversized vehicles will be allowed into the evacuation area. Please keep in mind that this is a hazardous area with downed trees and power lines, nails, hazardous materials, and difficult access. This is not an environment for small children or pets.
