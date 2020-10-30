Sheriff’s office to allow evacuated residents brief visits to properties

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is working to allow evacuated residents a chance to visit their homes during two, two-hour visitation periods set for Saturday and Tuesday.

According to the Office of Emergency Management, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office has identified two time periods — 1-3 p.m. Saturday and 1-3 p.m. Tuesday — for property owners and residents to visit their properties.

Access to the evacuated areas will be granted only to those who have obtained proper credentials first. Also, first responders will check each vehicle for credentials and accompany them into the evacuated areas. After the visit, everyone must exit the area.

Credentials will be issued at the Disaster Assistance Center, at The Inn at SilverCreek in Granby. The center is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Face masks are required inside the facility, as COVID-19 protocols are in place.

Three areas still under evacuation will not be eligible for visitation.

They are Colorado Highway 125 past mile marker 5, Winding River Villas/County Road 4951 and 4954, and Sun Valley/County Road 491, which officials say are still unsafe for public entry.

For more, find the Grand County Office of Emergency Management on Facebook, call 970-725-3803 or go to gcemergency.com.