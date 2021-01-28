Sheriff’s scholarship open to Grand County student

In partnership with the County Sheriffs of Colorado, Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin announced a $500 scholarship for a local student.

To be eligible for the scholarship, the student must be a legal permanent resident of Grand County enrolled in, or applying to, a vocational training program or institution of higher learning in Colorado as a full- or part-time student.

Students can apply at http://www.coloradosheriffs.org/scholarships or at the Grand County Sheriff’s office, located at 670 Spring Street, Hot Sulphur Springs.

A local committee appointed by the sheriff will review the applications and select a winner based on leadership, merit, character, involvement and career purpose.

Last year’s scholarship winner, Gina Manguso, is in her last semester at Northeastern Junior College before transferring to University of Northern Colorado.