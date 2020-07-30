Shining Stars benefit on Saturday

The Shining Stars Foundation will host the nonprofit’s annual Half Marathon & 5K on Saturday.

The races are perfect for athletes of all levels and come with dazzling mountain views. All proceeds benefit the Shining Stars Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides therapeutic social and recreational services to children with cancer.

Registration will be available on race day beginning at 6:45 a.m.. However, racers are encouraged to register in advance at https://runsignup.com/Race/CO/Fraser/WinterParkHalfMarathon5K or by calling the Shining Stars Foundation at 970-726-8009. Locals can receive a discount of 10% on registration by entering code GCResident at checkout.

The organization has been working to ensure that they are adhering to all state and local guidelines surrounding COVID-19. All racers will receive a detailed safety plan before the event.

Contact the Shining Stars Foundation at Office@ShiningStarsFoundation.org or by calling 970-726-8009.