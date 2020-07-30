Shining Stars benefit on Saturday
The Shining Stars Foundation will host the nonprofit’s annual Half Marathon & 5K on Saturday.
The races are perfect for athletes of all levels and come with dazzling mountain views. All proceeds benefit the Shining Stars Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides therapeutic social and recreational services to children with cancer.
Registration will be available on race day beginning at 6:45 a.m.. However, racers are encouraged to register in advance at https://runsignup.com/Race/CO/Fraser/WinterParkHalfMarathon5K or by calling the Shining Stars Foundation at 970-726-8009. Locals can receive a discount of 10% on registration by entering code GCResident at checkout.
The organization has been working to ensure that they are adhering to all state and local guidelines surrounding COVID-19. All racers will receive a detailed safety plan before the event.
Contact the Shining Stars Foundation at Office@ShiningStarsFoundation.org or by calling 970-726-8009.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User