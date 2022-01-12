Shooting results in 10-day jail sentence

A man who shot his friend in the back in an apparent accident has been sentenced to 10 days in jail for the reckless use of a weapon.

Grand County Court Judge Nicholas Catanzarite sentenced Eric Van Geet, 25, on Dec. 13 to jail time, two years of probation, 150 hours of community service, a firearm safety class and a mental health evaluation.

Van Geet was originally charged with felony assault, as well as the reckless weapons charge, but it was dismissed through his plea agreement.

Van Geet was arrested in September 2021 after his friend had to be transported from Winter Park to a hospital in Lakewood with a bullet wound in his back. The injured man was driving when Van Geet shot him and had to stop at the Fraser Winter Park Police Department parking lot.

Per the sentence, Van Geet must report to the Grand County Jail on March 15.