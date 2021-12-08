Short-Term Fix program provides 47 rooms for workers

Winter Park’s Short-Term Fix program will provide 47 bedrooms to workers at local businesses for six to 12 months in an effort to quickly address the workforce housing crisis.

In September, Winter Park’s town council dedicated $325,000 to subsidize leases for local employees by offering short-term rental owners cash to convert their property to a six-month or year-long employee housing unit.

Ultimately, 25 property owners participated and provided 45 bedrooms for employees from 15 Winter Park businesses. The town will pay out $320,000 for the leases.

Of the 25 properties, 12 are offering year-long leases and 13 are offering six-month leases, with most leases starting before 2022.

Since the program’s launch, the town received applications from more than 90 property owners and interest from more than 40 businesses.

The goal of the Short-Term Fix program was to add 40 bedrooms to the long-term rental market for the current ski season.

The Winter Park Town Council has money earmarked in the 2022 budget for a similar program if it’s needed.