Short-term rental regulation tops discussion at Grand Lake Board meeting

The sun shines on Grand Lake Town Hall in this 2020 picture. The town's board of trustees meets every second and fourth Monday of the month.

Robert Mendoza/Sky-Hi News archive

At their meeting Monday night, Grand Lake’s Board of Trustees discussed possible new regulations for short-term rentals and approved resolutions to grant a driveway variance and give part-time town employees paid time off.

The short-term rental discussion came first, taking up all 90 minutes of allotted workshop time. Multiple community members spoke in support of the rentals, with many asking the board not to limit the number of licenses available. Trustees emphasized that they want to find a balance between supporting short-term rentals and building community.

“Those that have licenses now would see very little impact moving forward,” Mayor Steve Kudron said. “The difference would be in the fees. If there’s someone that has a license, this board isn’t looking to take away licenses.”

Trustees indicated that limiting total licenses or the number that one person or entity can hold would aim to ensure that owners are engaged in the community.

Potential changes include limiting the total number of short-term rental licenses, increasing the fee for a license, allowing rentals in all zones, changing the penalty for code violations, removing the current 10-day grace period for violations, loosening requirements for local contacts and limiting the number of licenses one individual can hold.

The board views the issue as being separate from the affordable housing crisis, according to Kudron.

“We have an affordable housing problem,” Kudron said. “We have short-term rentals that have perceived issues with noise, degrading of the community, and things like noise and trash. This board specifically has separated those two.”

Kudron said the board will discuss short-term rentals, take more public comment and give staff direction at a future meeting, with the hope of having new rules in place by Jan. 1, 2023.

Other business