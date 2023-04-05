Shred Winter Park in retro attire to support the High Fives Foundation

The eighth annual Retro Shred-A-Thon at Winter Park, presented by the High Fives Foundation and Phunkshun Wear, will benefit the foundation, which helps injured athletes and veterans participate in sports.

The shred-a-thon looks to raise $55,000 this year, and individuals and teams can sign up through April 5 to fundraise and participate. The event is one of three ski-a-thons the foundation does across the U.S.

Participants raise money and wear retro outfits for a day of skiing April 15 at Winter Park. High Fives will award prizes for most laps, most money raised, best costume and more. The foundation also has prizes for reaching certain donation levels.

Visit HighFivesFoundation.org for more information and to sign up or donate.