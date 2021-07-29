Sign up for Saturday cleanup day at Winding River Ranch

A volunteer sorts through the rubble left from the destruction of the East Troublesome Fire on Saturday at Winding River Ranch. The fire took all 29 building of the wedding venue when it blew up Oct. 21.

Amy Golden / agolden@skyhinews.com

There will be a church-sponsored fire cleanup day Saturday at the Winding River Ranch in Grand County, weather permitting.

Buildings on the ranch were destroyed in the East Troublesome Fire, but the ranch owner has been busy helping everyone else cleanup, according to Saturday’s organizers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

“Now, it’s our turn to help him,” they wrote in announcing Saturday’s work.

Winding River Ranch also has previously supported Project Sanctuary, providing family retreats for redeployed military members and their families to help them reconnect, and the group feel the ranch is certainly deserving of their help.

To sign up, go to http://www.JustServe.org and search for “Grand Lake.”