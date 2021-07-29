Sign up for Saturday cleanup day at Winding River Ranch
There will be a church-sponsored fire cleanup day Saturday at the Winding River Ranch in Grand County, weather permitting.
Buildings on the ranch were destroyed in the East Troublesome Fire, but the ranch owner has been busy helping everyone else cleanup, according to Saturday’s organizers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
“Now, it’s our turn to help him,” they wrote in announcing Saturday’s work.
Winding River Ranch also has previously supported Project Sanctuary, providing family retreats for redeployed military members and their families to help them reconnect, and the group feel the ranch is certainly deserving of their help.
To sign up, go to http://www.JustServe.org and search for “Grand Lake.”
