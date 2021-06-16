Sign up now for the Pole Creek Ladies’ open golf tourney

The Pole Creek Ladies golf league kicked off its season with a low gross, low net tournament on May 27. The large field of players was divided into three flights with numerous prizes.

Winners were (first flight, low gross) 1. Wendy Kohrt, 85; 2. Lori Myers, 89; (first flight, low net) 1. Helen Brown, 76; 2. Cindy Moynahan 78; (second flight, low gross) 1. Maggy Helm, 91; 2. Nancy Carmack, 95; (second flight, low net) 1. Jeanne Anne MacDonald, 71; 2. Madelyne Stevens, 76 (third flight, low gross) 1. Kathy Nold, 109; 2. Linda Wenzek Barth, 119; and (third flight, low net) 1. Darlene Klancke, 80; 2. Andy Singleton, 93.

Lori Myers and Jeanne Anne MacDonald had the fewest putts with 29. Gigi Dominguez, Nancy Carmack, Pam Buderus, Mary Brooks and Rose Reed all shared the chip in pot.

The Pole Creek Ladies Golf Invitational, which is open to all Grand County women, will be on June 24. The event will have prizes, lunch and contests. Contact the Pro Shop for details and individual sign up by Thursday.