 Silverthorne wins Adult Soccer League title | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Silverthorne wins Adult Soccer League title

News News |

Sky-Hi News staff report
news@skyhinews.com
Silverthorne went 5-0 during the season and won the two-day tournament on Oct. 21 and Oct. 28 at the end of the Adult Indoor Soccer League season sponsored by the Granby Recreation Department.
Granby Rec/Courtesy photo
El Rancho took second place in the Adult Soccer League tournament.
Granby Rec/courtesy photo

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 
Community
See more