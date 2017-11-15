Simmins named Sky-Hi News general manager

Sky-Hi News is pleased to announce Emma Simmins has been named general manager.

Simmins most recently served as Sky-Hi's advertising sales manager.

In her new role, Simmins will oversee all operations in the Granby office, including editorial, circulation and advertising.

She lives in Kremmling with her fiancé, Aaron Trainor, and her dog, Cooper, and is excited to be working closer to home.

"I am most excited about being able to turn my focus to Sky-Hi News because I see so much potential and I'm very passionate about this community," Simmins said.

Simmins was raised in Steamboat Springs and often found time to visit Grand County, getting to know its communities. She has been in newspaper advertising sales since October 2009, and has a bachelor's degree in business management from the University of Northern Colorado.

She started with Swift Communications, parent company of Sky-Hi News, in May 2015 and formerly served as the classified ad manager for the Steamboat Pilot & Today, another publication in the Swift family, before heading to the Summit Daily and ultimately Sky-Hi News.

"The Grand County market creates its own unique opportunities, one of them working with such a small team, promoting greater collaboration than larger newspapers are capable of," she said. "That's what makes Grand County and Sky-Hi News so wonderful."

In her free time, Simmins, who is also a volunteer firefighter with the Kremmling Fire Protection District, enjoys hunting, camping and fishing.

"Emma is a proven leader. She's smart, she works hard, and she cares. I'm excited for the Sky-Hi News team, but I'm especially excited for the communities of Grand County," said Meg Boyer, publisher of the Sky-Hi News. "I have no doubt she will make a difference here."