Simple Coffee Co. recognized for spearheading sustainability efforts

SImple Coffee Co. strives to be sustainable as possible, which is why they are a paper and plastic-free establishment. To date the coffee shop has diverted over 100,000 disposable cups from the landfill.

Tara Alatorre/Sky-Hi News

Simple Coffee Co. makes the world a little greener with every brew they pour. It serves handcrafted beverages in Granby and Fraser, but there isn’t a plastic or paper cup in sight.

Instead of offering disposable cups, customers enjoy beverages from mugs if they are staying in, or mason jar is provided for take out. Customers can also bring their own containers. The Granby location was the first drive-thru in Colorado to not offer disposable cups.

Not only are customers helping the environment one sip at a time, they are also saving money. Customers save $1 every time they bring a reusable container for their to-go drinks. If a customer doesn’t have their own, they can purchase one of Simple Coffee’s reusable to-go glass jars. They get to keep the jar and the $1 they paid acts like a deposit. Every time they come back to fill up their jar, they get $1 off.

A rose cardamon mocha from Simple Coffee Co. that is made in collaboration with a local herbalist and uses raw cacao, rose petals and rishi.

Tara Alatorre/Sky-Hi News

Simple Coffee has been using this green practice since they opened their doors in November 2019, and it’s estimated to have saved over 100,000 plastic/paper cups from ending up in a landfill. This also means they have cut down on the waste of shipping the cups to their location.

The local business recently made Denver 9News for their unique sustainability efforts. Olivia Youngs, owner of Simple Coffee, told newscasters that the paper cups companies such as Starbucks use are actually not recyclable. This is because of the wax film inside the cups.

“Everything tastes better out of glass!” Youngs said. “(Sustainability) doesn’t have to be complicated; it starts with one little step.”

Watch the 9News feature below: