Single-car wreck leads to two airlifted
Two people were airlifted with serious injuries to Denver hospitals following a single-car wreck that ejected the passenger early Wednesday in Kremmling.
Around 2:20 a.m., Kremmling police responded to a wrecked black Mercedes sedan on US HIghway 40 near the Kremmling Mercantile. Both the driver, Marcus Sanchez, 19, and the passenger, Torrin Roche, 19, were injured. Roche had been ejected from the car.
Both Sanchez and Roche were airlifted to Denver. A preliminary investigation suggests speed and alcohol were factors in the wreck.
The investigation is ongoing and charges could be forthcoming.
Colorado State Patrol, Grand County EMS and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
