Skier killed in avalanche in Jackson County

The crown of the fatal avalanche, which broke one to three feet below the snow surface on Friday, killing a skier.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center / Courtesy photo

A skier was buried and killed in an avalanche on Friday on South Diamond Peak, marking the first avalanche fatality of the season.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the backcountry skier was on a northeast-facing slope below treeline on the mountain near Cameron Pass. The avalanche broke on a layer of faceted snow one to three below the snow surface, reaching 250 feet wide.

The skier’s partner was able to locate him using a transceiver and probe pole, pulling him from the snow, but he didn’t survive. Jackson County Search and Rescue and the Diamond Peaks Ski Patrol recovered the body late Friday.

CAIC personnel are investigating the area on Saturday.

Currently, almost all of the state’s mountain ranges are on avalanche watch, including the Front Range region, which includes Grand County.