Skier killed in Berthoud Pass avalanche

Grand County Search and Rescue responded Saturday afternoon to a call of an overdue backcountry skier and found them buried in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass.

Courtesy Grand County Search and Rescue

A backcountry skier was killed in an avalanche Saturday evening on Berthoud Pass.

Grand County Search and Rescue responded to a call of an overdue backcountry skier around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The 57-year-old male skier was in the area of Chimney Chute in the First Creek Drainage of Berthoud Pass.

Family members were able to see him start his run, but lost sight of him. The skier didn’t have a beacon on him, so crews relied on probes during the search.

Crews found googles in the avalanche path and discovered the skier fully buried nearby, according to GCSAR. The skier was transported with a 300 foot rope lower system to the trailhead for the Grand County Coroner.

The coroner has not released further information on the skier.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center adds that forecasters will visit the site on Sunday. No trigger for the avalanche has been determined.

The avalanche occurred on a narrow northeast facing slope below tree line, around 11,000 foot elevation.

According to CAIC, this is the fourth skier death this season. Colorado’s Front Range and surrounding mountain regions have considerable avalanche danger.

GCSAR is urging people to be cautious when in the backcountry and to travel with a beacon, probe and shovel, as well as knowledge of the area and potential dangers.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with more details from Grand County Search and Rescue.