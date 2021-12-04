Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows:

What do you think of Grand’s four-day school week? (284 votes)

• I love it. Great for the kids, and it allows for more fun weekends — 67%

• I think we need to move to five-day school weeks to match the work week — 19%

• It’s alright, but Friday childcare can be a challenge — 7%

• Let’s go to six days a week. Why not seven?! The Beatles had it right, EIGHT DAYS A WEEK — 6%

This week’s question is, “What do you think of the Rocky reservation system returning?” Go to SkyHiNews.com to respond.