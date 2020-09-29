Sky-Hi News Poll: Are you ready for winter?

Sky-Hi News has a weekly poll to hear from our readers about their opinions on topics in the county. Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows:

How do you feel about Winter Park Resort’s plan for ski season? (518 total votes)

• It’s a great idea — 30%

• I don’t love it, but it’ll do — 40%

• I hate it — 15%

• I don’t really care — 15%

