Sky-Hi News Poll: Are you ready for winter?
Sky-Hi News has a weekly poll to hear from our readers about their opinions on topics in the county. Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows:
How do you feel about Winter Park Resort’s plan for ski season? (518 total votes)
• It’s a great idea — 30%
• I don’t love it, but it’ll do — 40%
• I hate it — 15%
• I don’t really care — 15%
Answer this week’s poll question below.
Sky-Hi News poll question
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User