Sky-Hi News Poll: Are you wearing a facemask?
Sky-Hi News has started a weekly poll to hear from our readers about their opinions on topics in the county.
Last week’s poll question and results are as follows:
Will you be visiting Rocky Mountain National Park soon? (243 total votes)
• Already have! — 22%
• I want to get there ASAP — 23%
• Maybe, but I wish I didn’t need a reservation — 38%
• Naw, it’s too crowded — 16%
Answer this week’s poll:
Support Local Journalism
Sky-Hi News poll question
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User