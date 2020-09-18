Sky-Hi News Poll: How do you feel about Winter Park Resort’s plan for ski season?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows:
What issue matter most to you in the upcoming local elections? (263 total votes)
• Public health/pandemic response — 27%
• Water/environment — 22%
• Support for small businesses — 19%
• Affordable housing — 16%
• I vote along party lines — 16%
