Sky-Hi News Poll: What are your plans for Labor Day? | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Sky-Hi News Poll: What are your plans for Labor Day?

News News |

Visitors enjoy a beautiful Saturday at Rainbow Bay in the Arapaho National Recreation Area.
Amy Golen / aglden@skyhinews.com

Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows:

Have the wildfires affected your recreation? (238 total votes

• Trying not to go outside much — 39%
• I’ve canceled plans — 19%
• My preferred trails/campgrounds are closed — 20%
• It hasn’t changed much — 22%

Answer this week’s poll question below:

Sky-Hi News poll question

What are your plans for Labor Day?

View Results

Loading ... Loading …

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more