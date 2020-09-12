Sky-Hi News Poll: What issue matters most to you in the upcoming local elections? | SkyHiNews.com
Sky-Hi News Poll: What issue matters most to you in the upcoming local elections?

Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows:

What are you doing to be bear aware? (93 total votes)

• Only putting trash out for pickup — 12%
• Using a bear proof trash can — 12%
• Keep food out of the car and locking doors — 13%
• Bringing in bird feeders at night — 3%
• All of the above — 60%

Answer this week’s poll question below.

Sky-Hi News poll question

What issue matters most to you in the upcoming local elections?

