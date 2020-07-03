Sky-Hi News Poll: What’s the best summer activity in Grand? | SkyHiNews.com
Sky-Hi News Poll: What’s the best summer activity in Grand?

This week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows:

Do you agree with the decision to cancel Grand Lake’s Fourth of July fireworks? (779 total votes)

• Yes, public health comes first — 62%
• Yes, we can’t lose coronavirus funding ­— 3%
• No, it’s not fair when other events are still happening — 14%
• No, patriotism is more important than ever ­— 14%
• It’s hard to say — 7%

Answer this week’s poll question below:

Sky-Hi News poll question

All of these are fun, but can you choose your top three summer activities in Grand County?

View Results

Loading ... Loading …

