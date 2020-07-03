Sky-Hi News Poll: What’s the best summer activity in Grand?
This week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows:
Do you agree with the decision to cancel Grand Lake’s Fourth of July fireworks? (779 total votes)
• Yes, public health comes first — 62%
• Yes, we can’t lose coronavirus funding — 3%
• No, it’s not fair when other events are still happening — 14%
• No, patriotism is more important than ever — 14%
• It’s hard to say — 7%
Answer this week’s poll question below:
Sky-Hi News poll question
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User