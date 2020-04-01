Sky-Hi News to host coronavirus webinar on Thursday
The Sky-Hi News is hosting the next webinar in a weekly series addressing the questions and impacts of the coronavirus at 2 p.m. Thursday.
This week’s webinar will focus on issues of mental health during the coronavirus outbreak. Topics include coping strategies during isolation, ways to access resources and ways to recognize when individuals might be struggling with mental health.
Held in partnership with other Swift Communications newspapers, the session will feature three panelists from California and Utah:
- Phebe Bell, Behavioral Health Director for the Nevada County Department of Health in Grass Valley, Calif.
- Dr. Clint Purvance, President & CEO of Barton Health in South Lake Tahoe, Calif.
- Deanna Rhodes, Executive Director of CONNECT Summit County in Park City, Utah.
The webinar will be streamed live on skyhinews.com/coronavirus and on the newspaper’s Facebook page.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.