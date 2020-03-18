Sky-Hi News to host coronavirus webinar
The Sky-Hi News will host an informational webinar addressing some commonly asked coronavirus questions at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The webinar will feature Glen Mays, chair of the Department of Health Systems, Management and Policy in the Colorado School of Public Health at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
It will be available live at SkyHiNews.com/coronavirus, as well as at Facebook.com/skyhinews. Attendees will have the chance to submit questions during the webinar. There may not be time to answer all submitted questions.
The webinar is hosted in partnership with the Sky-Hi’s sister newspapers in Colorado and elsewhere across the Mountain West, including The Aspen Times and the Vail Daily.
Support Local Journalism
Your support means a better informed community. Donate today.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.