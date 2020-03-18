Sky-Hi News to host coronavirus webinar

Glen Mays



The Sky-Hi News will host an informational webinar addressing some commonly asked coronavirus questions at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The webinar will feature Glen Mays, chair of the Department of Health Systems, Management and Policy in the Colorado School of Public Health at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

It will be available live at SkyHiNews.com/coronavirus, as well as at Facebook.com/skyhinews. Attendees will have the chance to submit questions during the webinar. There may not be time to answer all submitted questions.

The webinar is hosted in partnership with the Sky-Hi’s sister newspapers in Colorado and elsewhere across the Mountain West, including The Aspen Times and the Vail Daily.