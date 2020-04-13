Sky-Hi News to host Thursday webinar answering unemployment questions
The Sky-Hi News and partner publications will host a live informational webinar at 2 p.m. Thursday addressing questions about unemployment benefits and career development during the coronavirus pandemic.
Panelists will include Jessica Valand, Director of the Northwest Workforce Area for the Colorado Department of Labor and Unemployment, and Mellanee Montgomery, Employment First Coordinator with the Summit County Department of Human Services.
The webinar will cover a variety of topics, including how to apply for unemployment benefits, how the federal CARES Act has changed unemployment benefits, tips for job searching during the pandemic and how people who’ve been laid off can prepare to return to the workforce.
Attendees are encouraged to register for the webinar and submit live questions to the panel. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/UnemploymentPanel. The webinar will also be streamed live on the Sky-Hi News’ coronavirus webpage and the newspaper’s Facebook page. A recording of the webinar be posted and available to watch after the live session.
