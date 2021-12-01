Slash burning planned for Milk Creek State Trust

The Colorado Department of Natural Resources is planning to conduct pile burns on Windy Ridge at Milk Creek State Trust, about 20 miles northwest of Kremmling.

The piles are located near where the Silver Creek Fire burned in 2018 in the unburned sections of forest. Burning will take place when weather and snow conditions allow but could begin this month.

The main goal of the pile burns is to remove woody fuels and reduce hazards. The burns are conducted in conjunction with the Division of Fire Prevention and Control and the Colorado State Forest Service.

For additional information, contact the CSFS Granby Field Office at 970-887-3121.