Small fire near Rollins Pass Trailhead
Firefighters are responding to a small fire approximately 2 miles southwest of the Rollins Pass Trailhead in Grand County.
Crews from East Grand Fire, Grand Fire, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and the US Forest Service received a smoke report on Rollins Pass on Tuesday evening.
The fire was confirmed by the US Forest Service when the agency posted two photos of the small fire on Facebook later Tuesday night.
According to East Grand Fire, the Forest Service has a helicopter battling the fire, along with crews on foot.
The county remains in a Stage 2 fire ban.
This breaking news report will be updated when more information becomes available.
