Small-town living reads offer something for everyone

“Heroes. Murders. Weirdos!” remarked a reader. “The Small-Town Living genre features these — and more!”

Recently, the Grand County Library District Virtual Book Club dabbled in storylines set in small communities and uncovered a trove of books that shocked and amazed, inspired empathy, enlightened the mind and entertained.

Check out some recommendations for your summer reading list from library patrons. Grand County Library District/Courtesy photo

Readers offer the following recommendations:

Heroes

“Growing Up in Mister Roger’s Real Neighborhood” by Chris Rodell. “I grew up in his neighborhood, had the same biology teacher, and knew Arnie Palmer’s brother. It was a special place!” Janet stated.

Murders

“The Edge of the Crazies” by Jamie Harrison. “It’s about murder, mayhem, and bad behavior. When I read the book in the 1990s, I never imagined living in a small town. How my perspective has changed!” Michele said.

Weirdos

“Starvation Heights: the true story of an American doctor and the murder of a British heiress” by Gregg Olsen. A true story about a doctor who convinced the parents of healthy children to give them blue pills that caused irreparable damage, Barb said.

Humor

“Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Café” by Fannie Flagg. “It heartens you to all the people, Kim wrote.

Family Sagas

“The Tricking of Freya” by Christine Sunley. A Manhattan photographer returns to the land of her youth and uncovers a shocking family secret. “I learned a lot about Iceland, its people, and the community,” Merilyn stated.



“The Miseducation of Cameron Post” by Emily M. Danforth. “A coming-of-age story about secrets, guilt, sins, and the small-town drama young people experience. It resonated,” Jen wrote.

Feel-good reads

“If You Lived Here, You’d Be Home by Now” by Sandra Tsing Loh. A big-city newspaper reporter writes about the “worst town in America,” only to be challenged by its residents to move there. “Loved it; so fun!” Sarah stated.



“The Story of Arthur Truluv” by Elizabeth Berg. “A lonely widower develops a friendship with a girl and ends up influencing her life. Very sweet!” Janet said.



“Elevation” by Stephen King. “A small-town fantasy where a guy is mysteriously losing weight and starts reaching out to his neighbors. Not what I expected, but I liked it in the end,” Sarah said.



“The Good Good Pig: The Extraordinary Life of Christopher Hogwood,” by Sy Montgomery. “It’s a feel-good read about pig diplomacy as a pig’s antics bring a community together,” Shawn stated.

New favorite

“Just the Nicest Couple” by Mary Kubica. “Oh, my goodness! This lady must have a criminal mind. She’ll throw every scenario into the same book – hiking, attempted rape, coverups, lies – you’re just cringing!” Teresa said.

Our adult summer reading program – All Together Now: Community Kindness – is underway. Request an activity bingo sheet from your branch library to get started. On Grand County Library District’s catalog, you’ll find curated lists for the book themes under the Adult Summer Reading 2023 category.

Submit your completed logs and celebrate with us on August 7 at the Kremmling Library and August 9 at the Hot Sulphur Springs Library. Contact these libraries for more information.

To join the Virtual Book Club and receive weekly book suggestions via Facebook, call the Kremmling Library 970-724-9228.