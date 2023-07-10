YOUR AD HERE »

Small wildland fire starts near Parshall

News News |

  

A small willand fire started at approximately 2 p.m. on Monday on County Road 20 near the pet cemetery.
Grand County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

First responders are on the scene of a small wildland fire on County Road 20 that started at approximately 2 p.m near the pet cemetery.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Hot Springs Parshall Fire Protection District and Grand County Fire Protection District No.1 are on the scene.

There are no evacuations in place, currently, and there are no threats to any structures at this time.

More Like This, Tap A Topic
communityfirenews
News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 