Small wildland fire starts near Parshall

Grand County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

First responders are on the scene of a small wildland fire on County Road 20 that started at approximately 2 p.m near the pet cemetery.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Hot Springs Parshall Fire Protection District and Grand County Fire Protection District No.1 are on the scene.

There are no evacuations in place, currently, and there are no threats to any structures at this time.