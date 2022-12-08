Smoke from pile burning expected to be visible from Winter Park Friday
The U.S. Forest Service’s Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland account tweeted Thursday that firefighters plan to burn slash piles west of Winter Park Resort starting Friday and that smoke and flames will be visible throughout the area.
A Forest Service press release from Monday read that slash pile burns would happen in the Sulphur Ranger District throughout this week and could continue during snowy, winter months. Pile burning only happens under certain conditions, including those favorable smoke dispersal and adequate snow cover, but visible smoke, flames and embers are normal.
Reid Armstrong, a Forest Service public affairs officer, wrote in an email that pile burning is common during the winter, but the agency put out an extra notification because the fire and smoke is expected to be visible from the ski resort.
