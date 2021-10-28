Smoke may be visible around Grand as slash burning resumes on BLM land

This map shows where slash burning is planned this season around the Strawberry area in Grand County, north of Tabernash. Smoke may be visible from Tabernash, Granby, and U.S. Highway 40.

Bureau of Land Management/Courtesy map

Firefighters from the Northwest District Fire and Aviation plan to resume burning slash piles at several locations on Bureau of Land Management lands managed by the Kremmling Field Office.

Officials said in a release that crews will conduct slash pile burning when a minimum of 3 inches of snow is on the ground and weather conditions allow for a safe, effective burns and good smoke dispersal. The number of days required to complete each area may vary.

The slash is the result of past work to thin and clear vegetation to reduce the risk of unwanted wildfires and improve wildlife habitat, according to the release.

These are the areas for planned burns:

• North of Tabernash in the Strawberry area in Grand County. Smoke may be visible from Tabernash, Granby, and U.S. Highway 40.

• East of Kremmling and north of Hot Sulphur Springs in the Smith Mesa area in Grand County. Smoke may be visible from Hot Sulphur Springs as well as U.S. 40.

• Northeast of Rand in the Owl Mountain area in Jackson County. Smoke may be visible from Jackson County Roads 27, 21, and Highway 125. Smoke may impact groomed snowmobile trails in the area.

Burning could last through April 29 as conditions allow.