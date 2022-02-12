Smoke may be visible near Tabernash for slash burns on BLM land





Firefighters from the Northwest District Fire and Aviation plan to resume burning slash piles at several locations on Bureau of Land Management lands managed by the Kremmling Field Office potentially lasting through April 29.

Crews will conduct slash pile burning when a minimum of three inches of snow is on the ground and weather conditions allow for a safe, effective burns and good smoke dispersal. The number of days required to complete each area may vary, according to a press release from the BLM.

The slash is the result of past work to thin and clear vegetation to reduce the risk of unwanted wildfires and improve wildlife habitat.

Smoke may be visible from Tabernash, Granby and US Highway 40 for burns north of Tabernash in the Strawberry area in Grand County.

Smoke may also be visible from Jackson County Roads 27, 21, and Highway 125 for burns northeast of Rand in the Owl Mountain area in Jackson County. Smoke may impact groomed snowmobile trails in the area.

For more information on how prescribed fire smoke may affect your health, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health .