Smoke relocates to Tin Cup Tavern

“When you get that perfect bite of barbecue, it’s a forever lasting memory,” said David Martin, owner of Smoke: a Colorado BBQ Joint.

Martin, whose restaurant recently relocated to Tin Cup Tavern in Fraser, explained how the art of creating smoke for a barbecue is an infinite journey towards perfection.

“I (can) remember (a) pig roast from when I was six years old,” Martin said. “Barbecue brings people together.”

While sharing incredible food with close friends and family, Martin founded his deep appreciation for home-cooked meals — specifically for crafting mouth-watering barbecue.

“I remember the caramelized barbecue sauce on my grandmother’s chicken, the sweetness of her coleslaw,” Martin said. “My dad’s savory smoked pork tenderloin (and) my mom’s amazing baking.”

His passion for cooking incredible meals for others all started with his love for spending time around the dinner table with family.

Martin began cooking at 18 in Lapeer, Michigan, working in small restaurants and pizzerias.

“I started smoking (meat about) 10 years ago,” Martin said.

Martin’s passion for barbecue slowly transformed from a hobby that kept his friends well fed, into a professional career.

Growing up in Michigan, Martin frequented local cookouts in Flint and Detroit.

“Such originality and creativity (was found at each) barbecue spot, that (may) not be there next week,” Martin said.

Martin found many pop-up locations on the side of the road and in parking lots, which became a fun treasure hunt of seeking out one-of-a-kind barbecue.

In 2013 Martin moved from Michigan to Winter Park and began working for the resort as a snow maker. He spent time moving his way up the ladder at Deno’s Mountain Bistro, where he gained fast-paced, high-end restaurant experience.

Martin opened his own barbecue food truck, Smoke, last April before relocating to Tin Cup Tavern.

Martin hand picks select cuts of meat from Restaurant Depot in Denver. All meat served at Smoke is locally sourced from Colorado and some surrounding states.

“Eventually I would like to buy local,” Martin said.

Martin is ecstatic for his new location and is eager to create some fresh takes on current menu items. While playing with flavors and expanding Smoke’s menu, Martin has created a pork belly, burnt end rice bowl and appetizer. This item is also an addition to his gluten free menu.

In the future, look out for chimichurri-loaded fries and a stacked mac n’ cheese dish. As Martin’s local business continues to flourish, he hopes to buy an extra food truck. “I would really love to (serve Smoke) at music festivals in the future,” Martin said. “I really love providing food for this community and I want to keep doing that.