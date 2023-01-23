Snow Mountain Ranch highlights staff from around the world at International Fair

Snow Mountain Ranch is proud to host the International Fair on Feb. 15, 2023, where international employees get a chance to share their cultures and countries with the public.

YMCA at Snow Mountain Ranch/Courtesy Photo

YMCA of the Rockies Snow Mountain Ranch is inviting the public to join their international staff for a day of culture, education and fun at the annual International Fair. The fair aims to break down cultural barriers by focusing on global awareness and acceptance through visual displays and meaningful conversations between guests, members and international YMCA employees.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the YMCA’s Rowley Room (lower level of the Administration Building), the international staff will present the wonders of their countries and give everyone a chance to travel across the world. Employees will share information about their culture, flag, traditional food and customs, language, and much more. Employees at the ranch arrive from different corners of the world, bringing their unique perspectives and making Snow Mountain Ranch a diverse place to both work at and visit. The event is free and open to the public. The Ranch is located at 1101 County Road 53 in Granby.