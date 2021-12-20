Snow Mountain Ranch to offer snowcat tours in January
With the addition of a Prinoth Husky snowcat to Snow Mountain Ranch’s Nordic Center, the ranch is now offering snowcat tours of the Nordic trail system.
Tours will be every Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. starting Jan. 8 through the end of the month. Rent the whole snowcat cab for $500.
Guides will share the history of the ranch throughout the two hour experience, which is half spent inside the eight-person cab of the snowcat. The tours also stop at the Rowley Homestead, so guests can enjoy a warm fire, s’mores and hot cocoa.
In addition to providing tours, the Nordic Center will be using the snowcat to groom trails all winter long.
Snow Mountain Ranch is also seeking help naming the new snowcat. To participate, head to the Nordic Center’s Facebook or Instagram to comment a suggested name on the snowcat post.
The competition will go through Dec. 27.
