Snow on its way to Grand County

Following some warm days in Grand County, upcoming weather could drop large amounts of snow in the area.

Numbers are still uncertain, but snowfall is expected starting Wednesday and continuing through early next week with the majority of projected snowfall along the Front Range. A hazardous weather outlook is in place for areas in Grand County.

According to the National Weather Service, periods of light snow are possible in the mountains Wednesday through Thursday night.

A large storm system is on track to bring widespread snowfall this weekend to the northeast, though Grand County could see quite a few inches as well. Confidence in a prolonged event is increasing, according to forecasters.

Details including the intensity, duration and timing of the storm remains uncertain, though snowfall should decrease Monday as the system exits the area.

Meteorologist Joel Gratz of OpenSnow.com added that while most of the snow will be in areas east of the continental divide, snow is expected to spill over to Winter Park Resort just west of the divide. He is forecasting one to two feet of snow Friday night into Sunday at the resort.

However, travelers are being warned that this type of storm could create difficult or impossible travel conditions with a chance of Berthoud Pass closing due to accidents, low visibility and/or avalanche risk.

Gratz added that the rotation of the storm could bring more powder Sunday through Monday.