Snow possible today ahead of a dry weekend forecast

Clouds cover the top of a peak visible from Main Street in Granby on Dec. 8.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

The National Weather Service’s forecasts for parts of Grand County list chances of snow after 5 p.m. today, Dec. 9, with a 30% chance in Grand Lake and 10% chances in Granby and Winter Park. None of the forecasts predict more snow until Monday, with a 60% chance across the county.

According to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network , Grand County received a bit of snow before 7 a.m. yesterday — 1 inch near Tabernash, 1.2 inches near Parshall, 3 inches near Kremmling and 3 inches near Lake Granby.

Granby Ranch’s opening day on Saturday likely will not feature new snowfall, but the resort will still have three of its four lifts and its magic carpet open at 9 a.m.

Winter Park’s website lists 1 inch at the resort in the last 24 hours and 4 inches in the last 48 hours. The resort opened its Sunnyside Express lift in the Mary Jane territory yesterday, which provides access to about 100 more acres of terrain, according to the resort’s Twitter account.