Snow Squall moves through Grand County

Update: Colorado Department of Transportation has closed U.S. 40 westbound and eastbound from Spruce Street (Kremmling) and Kemry Lane (Steamboat Springs) from Mile Point 184 to Mile Point 139 due to safety concerns from blowing snow and limited visibility. Drivers should expect delays.

There is no estimated time on the U.S. 40 reopening, according to a tweet from Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

The National Weather Service has placed northeast and north central Colorado on a hazardous weather outlook for the next seven days, starting the afternoon of Feb. 22. It is estimated that Granby will receive 1-3 inches of snow with wind gusts up to 31 mph on Wednesday.

“Snow and blowing snow is expected across portions of high country today and tonight. Difficult travel is expected at times,” stated the National Weather Service in its hazardous weather outlook.

Temperatures are expected to fall below zero with wind chills. The hazardous weather outlook will end on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

For updates on road closures visit CoTrip.org.

A screenshot from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office alerting the public that the U.S. 40 is closed due to limited visibility.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office/ courtesy photo

A snow squall moved through Grand County on the afternoon of Feb. 22 that caused near whiteout conditions. The weather event only lasted for approximately 45 minutes.

The National Weather Service in Boulder issued a snow squall alert for the U.S. 40 near Fraser alerting drivers to hazardous road conditions.