Snow squalls to hinder travel

The National Weather Service issued a snow squall warning for Grand County on Sunday afternoon.

National Weather Service / Courtesy graphic

The National Weather Service issued a snow squall warning for US Highway 40 and Interstate 70 on Sunday.

Squalls are expected to be most dangerous between noon and 3 p.m. on Sunday on the two mountain corridors. The NWS is warning drivers to avoid travel during those hours if possible.

Squalls can cause whiteout conditions with the heavy snow and strong winds.

Wind gusts are predicted to be between 40 and 55 mph, with up to 70 mph gusts above treeline. Snowfall is expected to be between four to eight inches.