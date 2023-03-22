Snow to continue through the day in Grand County
Snow fell across Grand County overnight, and National Weather Service forecasts predict more snowfall throughout today. Today’s forecast in Granby listed daytime accumulation of 1-3 inches, but Sky-Hi News measured 8.5 inches of snow outside its office.
The chance of precipitation tonight in Granby is 70%, although the NWS expects less than 0.5 inches of accumulation. The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network reported 7 a.m. snow totals of 5.5 inches near Grand Lake, 2.5 inches near Parshall, 3.5 inches northwest of Kremmling and 2.4 inches near Tabernash.
Across the county, NWS forecasts predict intermittent snowfall through Sunday. A winter weather advisory for north, northeast, south and southeast Grand County is in effect through midnight tonight.
A Ford Bronco and Ford F250 collided at 9:17 a.m. north of Kremmling at milepost 164. Police scanner communication said airbags were deployed in the crash, but Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said both drivers were okay and EMS responded to the scene.
“Anytime we have roads that are icy or have snowpack it’s best to slow down” Cutler said. “Slower speeds make it easier to stop and avoid collisions.”
Avalanche danger sits at level three, considerable, near and above the treeline and at level 2, moderate, below it in much of Grand County, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
