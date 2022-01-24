Snow to return on Tuesday
Colorado snowpack remains strong
The National Weather Service forecasts parts of Grand County could see four to six inches of fresh snow starting Monday night through Tuesday.
A storm is predicted to develop around 10 p.m. Monday with the heaviest snow hitting early morning Tuesday through around 2 p.m. and flakes lingering until 6 p.m., according to the NWS.
Travel will likely see the most impacts Tuesday morning due to slick, snow covered roads.
Expected snow totals are one to two inches in the Granby area, three to four inches around Winter Park and less than an inch in Kremmling, though there is a chance for higher snowfall.
A majority of Colorado’s river basins are above median snowpack, including the Upper Colorado Headwaters basin, which is at 118% of normal levels.
Over the past week, Winter Park Resort reports getting four inches of snow, bringing the season total to 164 inches so far.
