Snow totals in Grand County on Dec. 6.
Snow arrived just in time for Granby Ranch’s opening on Saturday, Dec. 10. Fresh powder is blanketing open cross-country ski trails at Snow Mountain Ranch and Devil’s Thumb Ranch, and Winter Park Resort has had a chance to open more lifts.
Winter Park’s website reported 11 inches of snow falling over the past 24 hours, with 9 inches falling overnight. Outside the Sky-Hi News office in Granby, 7 inches of snow was measured on the ground. Locals in the town of Kremmling also reported 7 inches of snow on the ground.
The National Weather Service’s Boulder office released overnight snowfalls totals from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network, which were measured at 7 a.m. this morning:
- Lake Granby — 6 inches
- 2.7 miles northwest of Tabernash — 5.9 inches
- 3 miles north/northwest of Parshall — 4.5 inches
- 10 miles northwest of Kremmling — 4 inches
While the big snow has past, there are still a few chances for snow over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service’s weekly forecast.
Tuesday night there’s a 30% chance of snow, mainly between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Wednesday’s forecast includes a 50% chance of snow, mainly after 8 a.m., with new snow accumulation expected to total less than a half inch.
Later in the week, both Thursday and Friday are expected to see a few chances for snow.
