Snowmobiler dies in Corona Pass avalanche

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with information from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

A snowmobiler was killed by an avalanche Sunday afternoon on Corona Pass outside Winter Park.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office and Grand County Search and Rescue, among other agencies, responded to a report of a snowmobiler triggered avalanche on Mt. Epworth around 1:40 p.m.

According to an initial report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, a snowmobiler was caught in the slide and then buried by Pumphouse Lake.

First responders attempted to resuscitate the 58-year-old man, but efforts were unsuccessful.

The Grand County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name, but is investigating the cause and manner of death.

The avalanche was on an eastern-facing slope above treeline.

So far this season, 10 people have died in avalanches, including a snowboarder killed in an avalanche on Loveland Pass earlier Sunday.