Snowstorm to hit Grand, Summit and Routt counties beginning Monday
Grand County will see 8 to 12 inches of snow as a storm rolls in today, with blizzard conditions hitting Routt County area. According to the National Weather Service of Denver/Boulder, this winter weather advisory begins Monday, Dec.12, at 1 p.m. and ends on 5 p.m. Wednesday, with heavy wind gusts and snowfall expected.
Skiers with eyeing a powder day over the next few days would be advised to head to Steamboat Springs Resort, which could see up to 2 feet, according to the OpenSnow app. Winter Park Resort could see a foot of snow dumping. Resorts throughout Summit County could see 6-9 inches. The mountains surrounding Steamboat will see the most snowfall during the coming storm.
