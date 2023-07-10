Soaring high at Emily Warner Field
Attendees at the EAA Pancake Breakfast and Fly-in watched all types of aircrafts touch down and take off into blues skies above Emily Warner Field at the Granby/Grand County Airport. The annual event took place on July 1.
Community members enjoyed the planes and a pancake breakfast.
A Chinese military plane was the most popular aircraft, wrote Penny Hamilton, who co-runs the Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum. A long line of children waited eagerly to take a seat in the aircraft. The CJ-6 plane was built in Nanchang Aircraft Factory and is a basic trainer for Chinese military pilots in the People’s Liberation Army Air Force. It’s also a popular hobby plane for Americans.
Hamilton said the event was a huge success, with the most pancake breakfasts ever sold and the most visitors to the aviation museum. Groups also enjoyed watching the Rocky Mountain PBS Emily Warner documentary that was released in April.
“It was so wonderful to share all of our resources with our community,” Hamilton wrote.
