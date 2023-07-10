Soaring high at Emily Warner Field

Children line up to step inside a Chinese military plane during the EAA Pancake Breakfast and Fly-in on July 1. The event was at Emily Warner Field at the Granby/Grand County Airport.

Penny Rafferty Hamilton/Courtesy Photo

Attendees at the EAA Pancake Breakfast and Fly-in watched all types of aircrafts touch down and take off into blues skies above Emily Warner Field at the Granby/Grand County Airport. The annual event took place on July 1.

Community members enjoyed the planes and a pancake breakfast.

A Chinese military plane was the most popular aircraft, wrote Penny Hamilton, who co-runs the Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum. A long line of children waited eagerly to take a seat in the aircraft. The CJ-6 plane was built in Nanchang Aircraft Factory and is a basic trainer for Chinese military pilots in the People’s Liberation Army Air Force. It’s also a popular hobby plane for Americans.

Large numbers of visitors looked over a variety of large and small airplanes at Emily Warner Field. Penny Rafferty Hamilton/Courtesy Photo

Hamilton said the event was a huge success, with the most pancake breakfasts ever sold and the most visitors to the aviation museum. Groups also enjoyed watching the Rocky Mountain PBS Emily Warner documentary that was released in April.

“It was so wonderful to share all of our resources with our community,” Hamilton wrote.

The annual EAA fly-in raised funds for local youth pursuing a career in the skies. Penny Rafferty Hamilton/Courtesy Photo