Soil success – Colorado Headwaters Land Trust recognizes Granby Elementary student for science fair project

Colorado Headwaters Land Trust Executive Director Jeremy Krones presents student Danica Rector with her award.

Colorado Headwaters Land Trust/Courtesy Photo

At a recent Colorado Headwaters Land Trust board meeting, executive director Jeremy Krones presented local Granby Elementary School student, Danica Rector, with the Best Environmental Project Award. The land trust recognized Rector for her research on organic and non-organic soils at the Granby Elementary School Science Fair.

“Danica gave a great presentation to our board and staff about generating renewable energy from soil,” Colorado Headwaters Land Trust stated. “We can’t wait to see her continue her passion for science in Middle School next year.”