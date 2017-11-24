Solstice Winter Bistro kicks off season with hurricane relief charity event

While the effects of recent hurricanes may not impact Grand County directly, many locals empathize with the small communities that have recently seen their world fall apart.

For Winter Park local and chef at Solstice Winter Bistro, Brad Meredith, watching news coverage and doing nothing was not an option.

"I have a close friend that lives in the British Virgin Islands that I used to do pop up dinners with," Meredith said. "After seeing the reality from hurricane coverage, I wanted to donate and saw an opportunity with a pop-up dinner to raise an amount of money that could do some good and impact my friend's community."

On Thursday, Nov. 09, Meredith, with the help of head chef Dace Voit, sous chef Scott Smith and the team from Solstice Winter Bistro, hosted "A Taste of the Islands," a five-course dinner with unique food inspired by authentic Caribbean island cuisine. The proceeds from the event tickets, drinks and even all of the tips made by staff, totaling over $1600, were donated with all funds going directly to All Hands Non-Profit, an organization that has a hands-on impact on emergency medical care and shelter relief.

"Courses bounced between sweet, spicy and savory to really balance the unique flavors out," Meredith said. "We wanted everyone to choose their spice level as well and create an approachable vibe for our guests. Replicating the experience people will have at Solstice and creating an event to meet new people and eat great food while raising funds for a good cause was our main goal."

Briana Blansett, manager of Solstice Winter Bistro, was also a key player during this event ahead of the restaurant re-opening on Nov. 30.

"This was a really exciting way to kick off the winter season and our seasonal opening of Solstice," Blansett said. "It's a great time to get back in the swing of things."

While there was a unique menu for this specific event, Solstice Winter Bistro will be opening its doors and providing an intimate environment, incredible food and unique cocktails upon opening.

"This is just a taste of what is to come for Solstice this season," Blansett said. "We hope to feature some of the island themed cocktails later on this year, but also give locals a glimpse of the quality food and service they can expect when coming into Solstice.

"It was really cool to see Solstice all lit up and running again! I couldn't be more excited to kick off the year."