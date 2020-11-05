Some students, staff from WGHS quarantine as classes continue

A small group of students and staff at West Grand High School have been quarantined due to a COVID-19 case.

Administration was notified of the exposure on Tuesday.

Those quarantined will continue learning virtually, but as it affected a small number of people the high school will continue with in-person school and activities for those not quarantined.

As of Wednesday, Grand County has seen 32 COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, totaling 172 resident cases since the pandemic began. One resident is currently hospitalized while eight have been released. There are 170 residents on quarantine and isolation orders.