SOSI grows team in Fraser

Merten



Steamboat Orthopaedic & Spine Institute has welcomed nurse practitioner Jennifer Merten to the satellite office location in Fraser.

As a locally based nurse practitioner, she will be consistently available to assess and treat SOSI patients in the satellite communities between visits from SOSI’s surgeons.

Merten joined the clinic in November as a nurse practitioner working with Dr. Wilson, Dr. Meininger and Dr. Johnston. With 18 years of emergency medicine experience and extensive work with mountain athletes, Merten offers a depth of expertise.

Merten earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Carroll/Columbia College of Nursing in Waukesha, Wisconsin along with her Advanced Practice Nursing degree and dual board certification in Adult Gerontology Acute Care and Family Medicine from Colorado State University-Pueblo.

Her current practice emanates from her years of experience at Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Denver Health Hospital in Denver, and Denver Health Winter Park Medical Center.