Space to Create will find new site, Grand Lake mayor says

Satisfying those who opposed a workforce housing project on open space next to the Grand Lake Center, ArtSpace has abandoned those plans.

The nonprofit developer’s decision to stop pursuing the project designed for artists on its desired location will send the Space to Create project back to the site selection process, said Grand Lake Mayor Steve Kudron, as he revealed the news Tuesday during a workshop meeting at the center.

“So now I’m going to tell you what you’ve all been waiting for,” Kudron said after he had spent a fair amount of time detailing the Grand Lake Center’s history, defending his vision for it and challenging the community to be more civil toward each other. “The ArtSpace team has come to me and said they would like to find another spot.”

During his remarks, Kudron said accusations he has any financial interest in the project are lies, and he pushed back on other personal attacks he said he’s faced over this.

“The people who may not like me, that’s part of politics, you can say what you want, but I want all of you — my constituents, my neighbors — to know that I don’t do that,” Kudron said of having any involvement in a marijuana dispensary. “I sell rubber duckies. I make fudge. I try to figure out how to bring money into this town, and that’s where we need help.”

Local interest in the project has been intense. Before the town meeting began, people at the door were being turned away, told the workshop had reached a 50 person capacity and they would have to watch the live feed being streamed on the town’s Facebook page.

Intent on hearing what was going on inside, a small group sat quietly around an iPad outside the center, the sound so faint it was hard to hear. At the same time, others migrated to an open side door, where they sat and stood outside with the sound coming through more clearly.

What they heard wasn’t like other town trustee workshops, as Kudron did most of the talking and public comments were not allowed.

The get-together followed a July 22 public forum, in which dozens of residents expressed their concerns with the developer’s desired site, while only a handful favored the idea. Some of the biggest criticisms involved fears the town would lose open space around the center or control of the center itself.

“I understand how important it is that we do nothing to hurt the integrity and the history of the Grand Lake Center,” Kudron emphasized on Tuesday.

Overall, most people in Grand Lake have been highly supportive of the project, won through a competitive state process and well beyond the scope of anything the town could do on its own for a project like this. However, many locals hated the idea of using open space around the Grand Lake Center for it.

Passed out on Tuesday and posted online Wednesday, Kudron also released a three-page letter detailing the town’s position on the project, its relationship with the developer and trying to dispel some of the misinformation with a series of FAQs about the project.

“You need to leave today knowing that the Grand Lake Center is important to each and every one of us who are making the decisions for you as it is to you,” Kudron told the crowd. “But that gives us a pickle.”

He explained the town spends more than $2,000 per resident every year to keep the Grand Lake Center afloat, and they can’t be complacent with the status quo. He described the center on the upswing but still very much in its infancy and in need of more help.

In addition to announcing that ArtSpace would be revisiting the site selection process, Kudron said the town would create a committee to craft a master plan for the Grand Lake Center and the town’s open space apart from the Space to Create project.

“And I want us to move forward with an ArtSpace project somewhere in town,” Kudron added. “I don’t think we can do it alone. We’re going to have to reach out and ask (a private property owner) to become a partner, too.”

